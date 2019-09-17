Ill. Hospital Workers Win Cert. In Overtime Suit

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday certified a collective action brought by employees of a Chicago-area hospital who allege they worked more than 40 hours a week taking calls from patients without being paid overtime. Named plaintiff Sakeena Barrett, a former patient access representative for NorthShore University Health System, alleges that certain hospital policies deprive PARs — entry-level hourly employees who help patients make appointments, schedule tests and answer questions — of overtime pay. For example, Barrett alleges PARs must be prepared to handle calls at the start of their shift, but that requires logging into various programs and applications, a...

