Jury Left In Dark On Key Trial Issue, Antrim Tells 7th Circ.

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 2:21 PM EDT) -- Illinois-based Antrim Pharmaceuticals LLC told the Seventh Circuit on Monday that it deserves to retry claims that a drug manufacturer went back on its word to make a generic antidepressant because jurors weren't instructed regarding who owned the drug's application. The lower court's failure to instruct the jurors regarding ownership of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration application for escitalopram is "bizarre" because "this was the critical issue" in Antrim's breach of contract suit against Philadelphia-based Bio-Pharm Inc., Antrim's lawyer W. Gordon Dobie of Winston & Strawn LLP said before a three-judge panel. Bio-Pharm raised a counterclaim for lost profits in...

