Third Point's FTC Fine Displays Antitrust Rule Quirk

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 1:43 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 28, the Federal Trade Commission settled allegations that an investment adviser and three funds it manages failed to make required Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act filings when the funds received shares of a newly merged company in exchange for holdings in one of the merging parties.[1] Third Point LLC and its managed funds, Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd., Third Point Ultra Ltd. and Third Point Partners Qualified L.P., agreed to pay $609,810 for three separate HSR Act violations the FTC alleged occurred when each fund received shares of the newly merged DowDuPont Inc. in exchange for Dow Chemical Co. shares...

