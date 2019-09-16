Ex-Texas Hospital Exec Gets 10 Years In $16M Medicare Fraud

Law360, Houston (September 16, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A former high-ranking executive of Houston-area hospitals, who was convicted by a jury of perpetrating a $16 million Medicare fraud scheme, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday, despite his attorney's argument that he should receive less time than the doctor who masterminded the scam. Starsky Bomer, 46, was formerly the chief financial officer and chief operating officer of Atrium Medical Center and Pristine Healthcare, and the government alleged between 2011 and February 2013 Bomer aided in a scheme that saw $16 million in false claims for partial hospitalization services filed with Medicare. U.S. District Judge Vanessa D. Gilmore ordered...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS