6 Texas Supreme Court Oil And Gas Cases To Watch

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 9:32 PM EDT) -- A $535 million fight over what constitutes a pipeline partnership — and potentially any business partnership in Texas — headlines a stack of high-stakes oil and gas industry cases that the Texas Supreme Court is poised to consider this term. The court, complete with a new justice on the bench, starts hearing oral arguments Tuesday. The term will be highlighted by the court refereeing the soured joint venture between pipeline giants Energy Transfer Partners LP and Enterprise Products Partners LP. It will also weigh several significant oil and gas contracting issues, including how broadly to interpret royalty conveyances, what level of...

