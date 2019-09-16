Frack Co. Asks Texas Justices To Revive Atty Malpractice Suit

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A company that rents out fracking equipment has asked the Texas Supreme Court to rule the company didn't wait too long to sue an attorney it alleges was negligent in drafting a lease agreement that allowed the company's property to be seized. Gator Frac Heating and Rentals LLC asked the Texas high court to review the case Friday, arguing the Seventh Court of Appeals' July ruling incorrectly found the company had busted the two-year deadline to sue attorney Dustin Brooks. A three-judge panel of the Seventh Court of Appeals in Amarillo had agreed with Brooks and The Brooks Law Firm LLC that...

