No 'Politicization' Of DOJ Probes, Antitrust Chief Says

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The head of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division seemed to defend an ongoing investigation into four automakers that struck an emissions standards deal with California regulators, saying without naming any particular probe that the DOJ has not been politicized. Amid a battle of wills over California regulators' push for stricter emissions standards and the Trump administration's deregulatory agenda, Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust Makan Delrahim said in a USA Today op-ed Thursday that the DOJ’s “sole consideration is the law,” while arguing that no “anti-competitive collusion,” no matter how well-intentioned, will evade scrutiny. “While companies are free to make...

