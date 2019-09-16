Northrop Excludes Boeing From Team For Air Force ICBM Bid

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Northrop Grumman, after rejecting an invitation to team up with The Boeing Co., announced Monday that it will collaborate with hundreds of other companies if it is selected to build a nearly $85 billion intercontinental ballistic missile for the U.S. Air Force. The aerospace and defense giant said the companies on its roster are big and small and include Boeing's competitors, including Lockheed Martin Corp., Honeywell International Inc. and General Dynamics Corp. Greg Manuel, the vice president of Northrop Grumman Corp., said the companies Northrop has chosen to work with have the combined skills necessary to effectively execute the Air Force's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS