Consumer Class Standing Faces Uncertainty In 11th Circ.

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A recent opinion from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit could transform statutory consumer protection class actions in the court's jurisdiction. In Salcedo v. Hanna, the Eleventh Circuit considered an interlocutory appeal of a putative class action brought under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and held that receipt of a single unsolicited text message sent in violation of the TCPA does not, in and of itself, create the requisite Article III standing for a plaintiff to bring a case in federal court.[1] In so holding, the Eleventh Circuit made clear that a court’s Article III standing inquiry in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS