Family Of Girl Who Died Riding Oil Well Pump Can't Sue

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The family of an 11-year-old girl who died trying to “ride” a pump jack in Texas can’t sue the oil well’s operator because it wasn't obvious that children might be tempted to play on the rig, a Texas appellate has court ruled. A three-justice panel of the Texas Court of Appeals for the Seventh District ruled Friday that Keara Brown’s family hadn’t shown that Traditions Oil & Gas Co knew the rig could have been enticing to kids and that an affidavit from a company employee suggesting otherwise was too little too late. Rig worker James McLellan said in the affidavit...

