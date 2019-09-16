Ex-Google Engineer Says Rampant Age Bias Cost Him His Job

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Google sat on its hands while one of its supervisors harassed a former engineer by calling him a "grandpa" in "retirement mode" and then stepped up the mistreatment after the 72-year-old complained, according to a lawsuit filed in California state court. Rodney Broome said his complaint supervisor targeted him because of his age and that a shoddy investigation by Google's human resources department only backfired against him when his boss amplified the harassment and forced him to quit. After joining the platform engineering team in 2007, Broome said that his supervisor persistently told his colleagues to "Go tell Grandpa to pick...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS