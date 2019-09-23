Injunctive Relief Standard In Harassment Suits Is Fact-Specific

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 2:07 PM EDT) -- In sexual harassment cases, in addition to monetary damages, victims often seek injunctive relief — an order from the court that their employer or harasser either take or stop some action. Courts have frequently granted injunctive relief in harassment cases, and a recent decision in Furcron v. Mail Centers Plus LLC from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit highlights some of the relevant considerations in assessing whether such relief is appropriate. Under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the federal law that prohibits workplace sexual harassment and many other forms of workplace discrimination, "[if] the court finds...

