2nd Circ. Says Stillwater Can't Bring Asset Transfer Claims

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday affirmed lower-court decisions that Stillwater Liquidating LLC cannot bring certain claims over the allegedly fraudulent transfer of assets out of 11 funds, agreeing the assets were out of reach because the funds were not debtors. The panel said in a summary order that Stillwater’s arguments that it had standing to claw back the transfers to real estate investment joint venture Net Five were “without merit” and affirmed what it said were the bankruptcy and district court judges “thorough and carefully reasoned decisions” to dismiss the claims. Stillwater Liquidating, which is pursuing potential claims of the bankrupt Stillwater...

