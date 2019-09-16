Ex-HR Head Says NJ Agency Fired Her For Questioning Hires

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The former human resources director for a New Jersey agency already under scrutiny for its allegedly unethical hiring practices sued the organization Monday in New Jersey federal court claiming she was fired for complaining about such misconduct. Maribell Osnayo-Lytle said she was terminated from her position at the Schools Development Authority eight days after lodging those complaints on Oct. 25, 2018, to Andrew D. Yosha, the agency's chief operating officer. Among other things, Osnayo-Lytle said she complained that the agency hired people at excessive salaries to hold jobs for which they weren't qualified. "The temporal proximity of plaintiff's complaint to her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS