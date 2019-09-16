House Panel Probing DOT Chief, Family Biz Conflict Claims

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Democratic leaders of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform said Monday they're investigating what they described as "troubling" allegations that U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao improperly used her office to benefit her family. U.S. Reps. Elijah Cummings of Maryland and Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois said in a letter to Secretary Chao on Monday that they're digging into potential conflicts of interest and reports that Chao has used her official position to benefit Foremost Group, a shipping company owned by her father and sisters, and to increase Foremost's influence and status with the Chinese government. According to the letter,...

