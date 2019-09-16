How To Deliver A Stellar Opening Statement In A Patent Trial

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Opening statements are arguably the most important part of a patent trial. But attorneys who tell an interesting story, stay out of the weeds and make a connection with jurors are setting themselves up for success. Opening statements are jurors' introduction to the case, providing a road map for the evidence that will be presented. These statements begin to shape jurors' impressions and set the tone for trial. A less-than-stellar opening statement can be tough to overcome. "If you had to pick a most important part of the trial, that's the most important part of the trial," Fish & Richardson PC principal Douglas McCann...

