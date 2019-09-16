Stifel, BMO To Pay $4.65M Over Deficient Blue Sheet Data

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Two broker-dealers agreed on Monday to pay a combined $4.65 million to resolve U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that they submitted faulty trading data for millions of transactions in their federally mandated financial reports. BMO Capital Markets Corp. and Stifel Nicolaus & Co. Inc. submitted either incorrect "blue sheet" data — information on specific transactions requested by the regulator — or skipped submitting such data altogether over a number of years, the SEC said in two separate orders. St. Louis-based Stifel will pay $2.7 million in penalties for giving the SEC inaccurate information on 1.4 million trades and failing to...

