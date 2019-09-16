DOJ Dusts Off Arbitration Option For Mergers After 20 Years

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice invoked a power that it's had since the mid-1990s but never used before, when it agreed earlier this month to arbitrate a key issue in its challenge of a $2.6 billion aluminum deal. The process could provide real benefits for merging parties, but it remains to be seen how often the authority will, or should, be used. Sending a key issue to arbitration rather than subjecting it to litigation in federal court could save merging parties time and cut costs to taxpayers, but it also raises important questions about who should have the final say on...

