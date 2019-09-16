Hilton To Give Birth Moms 12 Weeks Paid Parental Leave

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Hilton on Monday announced that it is revamping its parental benefits, including boosting its paid leave for birth mothers up to 12 weeks and offering a “concierge” service for its U.S. corporate team members. Hilton said in its statement that its two-week parental leave increase will give birth mothers an “industry-leading” 12 weeks of paid time off and four weeks of paid leave to fathers and adoptive parents. The hotel chain said that the new benefits “underscore Hilton’s commitment to creating an inclusive environment for all, including working parents.” In addition to more paid time off, Hilton will additionally offer a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS