DuPont Looks To Kill $4B Chemours Liability-Offloading Suit

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 8:11 PM EDT) -- DuPont is asking a court to end a $4 billion suit by spinoff Chemours over ballooning environmental liabilities, including some that have spurred multidistrict litigation and trials, saying arbitration is Chemours’ only recourse. DuPont asked a Delaware Chancery judge late Friday to end the suit, in which Chemours is asking for, at minimum, the return of a $3.9 billion dividend payment that was financed by $4 billion in Chemours debt. The dividend’s existence was predicated on an upper liability limit that Chemours now believes was a complete fiction. DuPont said Friday that their spinoff deal precludes the suit. “Chemours’ claims in this...

