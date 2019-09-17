ConocoPhillips Wants Heirs' $11.7M Mineral Win Undone

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- ConocoPhillips took aim at a finding that it owes $11.7 million to two Texans, telling the Texas Supreme Court in oral argument Tuesday that the will purporting to convey mineral rights is unclear and not binding. The company wants to upend a ruling by the Fourth Court of Appeals, which held in June 2017 that leases ConocoPhillips signed with some family members are not binding on the mineral interests held by two others who say they never signed the leases and accused ConocoPhillips of trespassing on their property. The multigenerational dispute dates to the 1940s and deals with complex issues around...

