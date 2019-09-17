Aetna, OptumHealth Beat ERISA Suit Over Administrative Fees

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 12:28 PM EDT) -- Aetna and OptumHealth won’t have to face an ERISA suit alleging they tricked insureds into paying for administrative fees disguised as medical expenses after a North Carolina federal judge found that the health plan participant bringing the case hadn’t been harmed by their arrangement. In his order Monday, U.S. District Judge Martin Reidinger granted Aetna Inc. and OptumHealth Care Solutions Inc. summary judgment on the remaining two claims in Sandra M. Peters’ Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit challenging a contractual agreement between the companies. The companies’ arrangement had saved millions for plan sponsors and participants, including Peters, who was insured...

