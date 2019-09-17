PTAB Ignored ATV's Success In Nixing Patent, Polaris Says

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board wrongly refused to consider commercial success as evidence of nonobviousness before deciding for the second time to kill claims of a patent covering a line of all-terrain vehicles, Polaris Industries Inc. told the Federal Circuit on Monday. Polaris argued in a brief appealing that decision that the board's determination that the RZR 800's commercial success was not attributable to features claimed in the patent "is not supported by logic or evidence." Polaris argued that in the absence of any contrary evidence, it's entitled to the assumption that the RZR 800's success — $1.5 billion in...

