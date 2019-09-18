Wis. County Fights Tribe's Quick Win Bid In Zoning Reg. Suit

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin county has told a federal court that the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians is not entitled to a win in its suit accusing the county of improperly imposing a zoning ordinance on its reservation, saying tribe member-owned land can be regulated. The Wisconsin tribe sued Bayfield County in October 2018, seeking a declaratory judgment that the county cannot impose its zoning regulations on the tribe and its members on land within the reservation. Moving for summary judgment in August, the tribe said the county's "aggressive enforcement efforts" violate federal law regarding the tribe's right to self-governance....

