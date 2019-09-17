Nestle Ducks Suit Over Trans Fat In Creamer, For Now

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge dismissed a proposed class suit accusing Nestle and several retailers of deceiving customers into buying a coffee creamer that includes a source of trans fat, saying the consumer behind the suit didn't put forward enough specifics to support his allegations. U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney on Monday said Mark Beasley's December amended complaint is too vague on when exactly he bought Nestle's Coffee-mate creamer. Beasley alleged that the creamer, which he said claimed to have no trans fats, instead had partially hydrogenated oil, which his complaint characterizes as an "artificial form of trans fat." The complaint, however,...

