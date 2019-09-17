Chancery Keeps UnitedHealth Group Records Case Alive

Law360, Wilmington (September 17, 2019, 12:45 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor refused Tuesday to terminate a UnitedHealth Group stockholder books and records action that had already generated two derivative lawsuits, saying that disagreements over company responsiveness justified keeping the action alive. Vice Chancellor Tamika Montgomery-Reeves, in a ruling from the bench, noted that Delaware’s courts generally view the filing of a full lawsuit as a declaration that the plaintiffs have enough information to support it, with further probes to be governed by separate discovery rules. In the UnitedHealth Group case, however, attorneys for stockholders won a post-trial court order in March 2018 upholding their right to demand records...

