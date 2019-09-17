JPMorgan Looks To Boot COBRA Suit To Arbitration

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 3:37 PM EDT) -- An arbitration agreement dooms a former JPMorgan Chase & Co. worker's suit claiming the bank didn’t give employees proper notice about continuing their health care coverage after being let go, JPMorgan has told a Florida federal judge. The bank asked the court Monday to toss Larry M. Grant’s proposed class action claiming he received a deficient notice from the bank about his rights under the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act when he was let go. JPMorgan said the suit had to be dismissed because Grant signed an arbitration agreement when he was hired in 2013 that contained a provision that barred...

