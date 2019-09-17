Tricon Forms $450M JV With Arizona State Retirement Fund

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 2:57 PM EDT) -- Tricon Capital Group said Tuesday it will form a $450 million joint venture with Arizona State Retirement System that will target master planned and single-family communities in the U.S. sun belt markets. Toronto-based Tricon Capital Group Inc. said it will pour $50 million into the joint venture, while ASRS will provide $400 million. The funds will be used to target the development of single-family “build-to-rent” communities and master planned communities, which are large-scale residential neighborhoods that house recreational and commercial amenities. Tricon also noted that it plans to offer its pipeline of investments, which includes two wholly owned master planned communities,...

