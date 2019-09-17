Tribe, Enviros Urge 9th Circ. To Undo BLM Mining Permit Win

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 3:19 PM EDT) -- An Alaskan Indian village and conservation groups have told the Ninth Circuit that the Bureau of Land Management violated federal environmental laws when it refused to look at the impact a potential mine would have before greenlighting preliminary exploration activities. The Chilkat Indian Village of Klukwan and conservation groups said Monday that the BLM only analyzed the impacts of preliminary exploration instead of the potential damage to a nearby river that a hard rock mine could cause. The advocates want the Ninth Circuit to overturn a lower court decision that sided with the BLM, arguing that if Constantine Metal Resources proves...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS