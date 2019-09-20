Crestline Hotels Nabs Industry Vet As New GC

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Hotel management company Crestline Hotels & Resorts has a new head of its legal department, snapping up an experienced industry pro from Interstate Hotels & Resorts. Mónica León Bernstein has joined Virginia-based Crestline as senior vice president and general counsel after spending more than six years at Interstate Hotels & Resorts, where she first worked as corporate counsel and then as senior vice president, assistant general counsel, the company announced on Tuesday. "Mónica's extensive experience in negotiating hotel management and franchise agreements, and her experience protecting the owner and manager's rights under these agreements provides a perfect fit for Crestline's growing...

