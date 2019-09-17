Out-Of-State Developer Insists Texas Grid Project Law Invalid

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Texas can't argue away the fact that legislation which dictates only incumbent transmission companies can build new power lines that connect to their existing systems is an unlawful protectionist scheme, an out-of-state transmission developer told a federal judge Monday. A transmission development unit of NextEra Energy wants the court to overturn S.B. 1938, signed into law in May, arguing that it discriminates against out-of-state transmission developers in violation of the Constitution's dormant commerce clause. The Lone Star State has asked the court to throw out the suit, saying the law merely codifies the long-standing practice that existing transmission owners build out...

