NC Slams FERC’s Enviro Analysis Of $468M Gas Pipeline

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT) -- North Carolina regulators told the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Monday that a planned $468 million extension of the Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline ignored clean-energy alternatives for the project and sidestepped key climate change questions. The state is among those that commented on a favorable draft environmental impact statement prepared by FERC for the 74-mile Mountain Valley Southgate pipeline expansion, arguing that the project was not in the public's best interests. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality said the project was unnecessary and that FERC failed to properly conduct an alternatives analysis. “The commission justifies its decision to end...

