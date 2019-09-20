Baker Botts Scores 2 Ex-Gov't Attys In NY, Texas

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Baker Botts LLP has added a pair of former government attorneys to its white collar and energy regulatory practices, a former assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York and an ex-deputy general counsel at the U.S. Department of Energy. In New York, Brendan Quigley, a former prosecutor who as a senior member of the U.S. attorney's office's Securities and Commodities Fraud Unit worked on the criminal case against principals of Abraaj Group following the largest private equity insolvency ever, joined the firm Sept. 16 as a partner in the New York office, the firm said Tuesday. And in...

