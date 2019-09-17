Comanche Leader Slams Okla. 'Saber Rattling' In Gaming Row

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The Comanche Nation’s chairman said the gaming compact between Oklahoma and the tribal nation will automatically renew at the end of 2019 despite Gov. Kevin Stitt’s claims otherwise, and urged the state to avoid “saber rattling and legal wrangling” as it tries to negotiate new deals with tribes. Oklahoma’s casino-operating tribes have been at odds with Stitt since he said in a July 5 letter that their compacts — which Stitt contends should provide the state a bigger cut of the tribes’ gaming revenue — will expire after the end of the year and that negotiations toward new deals ought to...

