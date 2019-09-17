Calif. Guidelines Advance Telehealth For Medicaid Patients

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 3:07 PM EDT) -- Digital health’s overdue promise of increasing patient access to care may finally be gaining steam with government payors. The Department of Health Care Services, the agency that administers Medi-Cal benefits for over 13.5 million California residents, finalized guidelines that significantly expand telehealth reimbursement in the Golden State. Touted by the nonprofit Center for Connected Health Policy as “a remarkable step forward,” the new policy encourages Medi-Cal providers to use telehealth as a modality to serve the state’s Medicaid beneficiaries. The DHCS announced the new telehealth approach by finalizing updates to the Medi-Cal provider manual sections.[1] At the same time, on Aug....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS