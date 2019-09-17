Cable Group Challenges Maine Public Access TV Law

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A cable trade group has brought a suit against the state of Maine that claims a new law requiring cable systems to reach new areas and making public access channels easier to find violates the Communications Act of 1934. The Maine Act's requirement that cable companies extend cable systems to low-density areas and place public, educational and government use channels near broadcast channels in TV lineups is preempted by federal law because it goes beyond the regulations that local franchising authorities are allowed to impose on cable operators, according to NCTA-The Internet & Television Association in a lawsuit filed Sept. 12....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS