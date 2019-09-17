Charity Execs Settle SEC Claims They Cheated Dying Patients

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Two accused fraudsters have agreed to pay over $800,000 to quickly settle claims they used a fake charity to scam terminally ill patients out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission told a Texas federal judge. Jay Daniel Seinfeld and Sara Beth Postma allegedly recklessly misled hospice patients into buying so-called corporate "death-put" bonds on the belief that the profits — which are automatically released after the bondholder's death — would go to other cash-strapped hospice patients. Instead, Postma and Seinfeld split the cash among themselves and other unnamed investors, the SEC said in an announcement...

