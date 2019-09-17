Sapphire Ventures Leads $206M DataRobot Investment Round

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT) -- DataRobot, which makes enterprise artificial intelligence-based software used by Walmart Canada, the NBA’s Chicago Bulls, Big Four accounting firm Deloitte and others, said Tuesday that it has secured $206 million from a group of private investors led by Sapphire Ventures. The Series E investment round also included participation from new investors Tiger Global Management, World Innovation Lab, Alliance Bernstein PCI and EDBI, according to a statement. Meanwhile, the round included contributions from existing DataRobot investors DFJ Growth, Geodesic Capital, Intel Capital and Sands Capital, each of which has “significantly increased their ownership” in the business, though no further details were disclosed. ...

