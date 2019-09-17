Car Leasing App Nabs $500M Loan To Fortify Uber Alliance

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Fair, the developer of an app that allows people to lease used cars, has secured a $500 million loan that will be used for general growth and to fortify an existing partnership with Uber, the companies said Tuesday. The $500 million revolving credit facility is led by Mizuho Bank, with contributions from SoftBank Group Corp. and several other credit providers, according to a statement. Fair, formed in 2017, allows users, after scanning their driver's licenses, to browse an array of used cars for lease. The syndicated debt facility will be used, in part, to strengthen a more-than-year-old partnership between Fair and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS