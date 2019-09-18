Travelers Hit With Class Action Alleging Hidden Depreciation

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina homeowner filed a proposed class action Tuesday against two Travelers units over the insurer's practice of depreciating labor costs when calculating payments for property damage claims without providing policyholders paperwork authorizing the practice. The suit alleges that The Travelers Home and Marine Insurance Co. and The Standard Fire Insurance Co. included the line items "non-material" and "removal" when calculating depreciation, resulting in lower loss payouts for policyholders. Homeowner Miriam Butler says the amount in controversy is more than $5 million and believes the proposed class includes hundreds of thousands of South Carolina homeowners. Butler alleges that Travelers intentionally...

