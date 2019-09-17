2 NY Judges Doubt Ex-Goldman Coder's Double Jeopardy Bid

Law360, New York (September 17, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A former Goldman Sachs programmer told a New York state appeals court Tuesday that his conviction on state charges of computer code theft violated his right not to be tried twice for the same crime, but two judges saw differences between the state case and an earlier federal conviction that was erased. At oral arguments before five midlevel appellate judges in Manhattan's First Judicial Department, coder Sergey Aleynikov continued his decadelong effort to clear his name of accusations that he stole high-frequency trading software from the megabank before taking a high-paying job with a competitor. Russia-born Aleynikov, who now works as...

