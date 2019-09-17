Health Orgs, Nonprofits Can't Join Public Charge Lawsuits Yet

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge won't let dozens of national advocacy groups, think tanks and health care organizations join a trio of lawsuits challenging the Trump administration's recent policy that penalizes immigrants for using certain public benefits. U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton on Monday said that the organizations' briefs, part of a recent wave of friend-of-the-court briefs encouraging the court to halt the so-called public charge rule, were too similar to already filed briefs and don't bring new arguments. However, she left room for the groups to file their briefs later on in the proceedings. "The proposed amici briefs appear to...

