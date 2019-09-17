'Amityville Horror' Widow Fights Miramax’s Bid To Nix IP Row

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A woman whose late husband wrote the 1977 book "The Amityville Horror" pushed back in California federal court Monday against a bid by Miramax to nix her remaining claims that the production company stole her intellectual property in order to produce a 2017 sequel to the movie based on the book. “Miramax has spent more than a year in a posture of near-total obfuscation,” Lesia Anson told the court on Monday, urging the judge not to grant Miramax LLC’s bid for summary judgment and to simultaneously allow discovery in the case to continue. “Miramax’s motion is premature and should be denied,”...

