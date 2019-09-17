3rd Circ. Revives Finder's Fee Suit Against DOE Contractor

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday revived a consultant's suit seeking to collect a finder's fee from a debt collection agency based on that company's contract with the U.S. Department of Education, rejecting a district court's finding that work on the contract, rather than its formation, triggered such a payment. In a precedential opinion, a three-judge panel reversed U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler's ruling last year nixing Fed Cetera LLC's New Jersey suit against National Credit Services Inc., saying the judge was wrong to conclude that some performance on the contract was necessary for the deal to be considered "consummated" under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS