NSA Leaker Snowden Violated NDA With New Book, Feds Say

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Justice Department claims the publication of whistleblower Edward Snowden's new tell-all memoir breached nondisclosure agreements he signed as a National Security Agency contractor, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in which the government aims to seize proceeds of the book's sales. In a 26-page complaint lodged in Virginia federal court, the U.S. government claims that Snowden's decision to publish a new book, "Permanent Record," without submitting it to the NSA or the Central Intelligence Agency for prepublication review ran afoul of his express obligations under nondisclosure agreements he signed as part of his employment with the CIA and as an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS