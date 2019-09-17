3rd Circ. Revives FCA Suit Over UPMC Neurosurgery Referrals

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday revived three whistleblowers' claims that the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center violated the Stark Act and the False Claims Act, ruling that its neurosurgeons' pay structure allegedly incentivized them to conduct extra procedures that would require more hospital services to be billed to Medicare. The appeals court said UPMC's method of paying surgeons a base salary plus bonuses for exceeding a yearly quota of "work units" for the personal services they provide gave surgeons a reason to put in extra work, which the three whistleblowers said multiple surgeons accomplished by inflating their hours or doing unnecessary surgeries....

