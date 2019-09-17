Raymond James Settles SEC's Improper Fee Claims For $15M

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Raymond James Financial will pay $15 million to settle claims that its subsidiaries charged improper fees and excessive commissions, the ​​​​​U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday. Without admitting or denying the SEC’s allegations, three Raymond James entities agreed to disgorge $12 million and pay a $3 million fine to resolve claims that they failed to perform promised reviews of fee-based advisory accounts that fell dormant, causing the accounts to be charged unnecessary fees. The regulator had also said that the subsidiaries misapplied pricing data to certain positions held by advisory clients and made recommendations to brokerage customers for certain short-hold transactions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS