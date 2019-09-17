3rd Circ. Grounds Harassment Suit Against American Airlines

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit refused Tuesday to revive an American Airlines flight attendant's suit claiming she was harassed by male colleagues in a Facebook group, saying the "crude" comments were not severe enough to trigger protection under federal workplace discrimination law. A three-judge panel affirmed a lower court's decision handing American Airlines summary judgment on Laura Medlin's Title VII hostile work environment claim over comments and posts in a Facebook group named "Wingnuts." While the panel called the comments "crude and thoughtless," the judges said Title VII doesn't protect workers from ordinary workplace troubles. The panel said that Medlin fell short of...

