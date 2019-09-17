Toyoda Hit With Another Price-Fixing Suit In Auto Parts MDL

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Toyoda Gosei was hit with another proposed class action Tuesday, this time accusing it of working to rig the price of brake hoses, the latest suit in a multidistrict litigation that has already seen the Japanese auto parts manufacturer spend more than $50 million to settle claims. The suit filed in Michigan federal court alleges that between 2005 and 2009, Toyoda conspired to hike the price of brake hoses, costing consumers money in violation of federal antitrust laws. "Defendants' conduct persisted for several years and, had governmental authorities in the United States and abroad not launched an antitrust investigation into anti-competitive...

