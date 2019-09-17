Pulling Up Stakes: Covington, Wilson Sonsini, Greenberg

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 4:04 PM EDT) -- In our latest roundup of dealmakers on the move, Covington & Burling LLP expanded its corporate ranks in Dubai, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati added a corporate partner in its London office, and Greenberg Traurig LLP picked up a pair of mergers and acquisitions and private equity senior shareholders in Amsterdam. Covington & Burling LLP, looking to expand its mergers and acquisitions practice in the Middle East, has added a corporate partner from Clifford Chance LLP to its Dubai office. Rupert Harper joins Covington after more than 14 years at Clifford Chance, where he headed its corporate and mergers and acquisitions...

